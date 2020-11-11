CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Attributes Sharp Rise In Cases To Community Spread From Halloween Celebrations
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A “Wall Of Kindness” in Westmoreland County is helping children in need.

1,000 backpacks were filled with personal care items and school supplies, all to help homeless children throughout Pennsylvania.

The work was done by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit.

According to the agency, they were supposed to assemble the backpacks at their statewide conference in May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference was canceled.

Next Wednesday, the backpacks will be delivered to children in need.

