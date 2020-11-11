Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A “Wall Of Kindness” in Westmoreland County is helping children in need.
1,000 backpacks were filled with personal care items and school supplies, all to help homeless children throughout Pennsylvania.
The work was done by the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit.
According to the agency, they were supposed to assemble the backpacks at their statewide conference in May, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the conference was canceled.
Next Wednesday, the backpacks will be delivered to children in need.
