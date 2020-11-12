By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 412 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.

Of the newly reported cases, 341 are confirmed from 1,725 PCR tests. There are 71 probable cases.

“New cases range in age from 11 months to 98 years with a median age of 38 years,” the Health Department reports. The dates of positive tests ranged from Oct. 28 to Nov. 11. Only one positive case is more than one week old.

There have been 1,596 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began. Of all the hospitalized patients, 403 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 152 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The county-wide death toll has reached 456.

All three of today’s newly reported deaths are associated with long-term care facilities. One patient was in their 60s, another in their 70s and the third in their 90s. The dates of death ranged from Nov. 9-20.

There have been 18,751 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.

The Allegheny County Health Department is asking residents to follow these guidelines to help control the spread:

• Pick up the phone when a Health Department case investigator calls and answer their questions;

• As we spend more time indoors around others, keep physical distance and wear masks;

• Avoid parties and gatherings, even among your family and friends.

Health officials say, as of Wednesday’s report, 234.455 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

