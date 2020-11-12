By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER (KDKA) – All students in the Beaver Area School District will learn remotely for the next two weeks, according to the district website.
The decision comes as the district has seen a significant rise in students and staff who are currently quarantined due to presumed positive or confirmed cases of coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, November 11, the district is reporting that 163 students are currently quarantined.
Beaver Area School District made the decision after consulting and receiving guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The district says that in the past 72 hours, there has been a 350% increase in the number of students in quarantine and a 200% increase in the number of staff in quarantine.
Specific details on each building in the district can be found on the district website.
