LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – The United States Navy Blue Angels haven’t been in Westmoreland County for the airshow in some time, but they’re coming back.

With its twin engines screaming high above, a lone F-18 split the quiet skies over Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, announcing to Westmoreland County that the Blue Angels are going to do their thing for the 2021 Shop ‘N Save Westmoreland County Air Show.

“It is beautiful flying over this area, I’m liking it,” said Navy Lt. Julius Bratton.

The Blue Angels back!! The elite naval aviators are coming back to the 2021 WESTMORELAND County Airshow!! A preview of what we’re gonna see tonight on KDKA!! pic.twitter.com/gZOOpqsBif — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) November 12, 2020

Navy lieutenants Julius Bratton and Katlin Forster touched down as part of the advanced party for the Navy’s precision team of expert aviators who — by they way — have probably the coolest job in the world.

“It’s an honor and a privilege, and oh, I love flying airplanes, so anytime I get to fly it’s a real treat,” said Lt. Bratton.

“I love flying in these aircraft. To me, it’s like flying in a roller coaster,” said Lt. Forster.

The Blue Angels have wowed crowds at the airshow in the Laurel Highlands since 1959. How loved are these flyers? At one time, there was a Blue Angels restaurant in Latrobe. This year’s demonstration is extra special for what many consider the best show in the sky.

“It’s our 75th anniversary, it’s going to be great fun,” said Lt. Bratton.

Now as slick as this fighter looks, the Angel’s have earned new wings. Next year, you’re going to see some different aircraft — they’re F-18s — but the 2021 editions will be just off the showroom floor, so to speak: the F-18 Super Hornet and the JC-130 Hercules.

Last year’s aeronautical exposition was shelved. However, as of right now, it’s cleared for takeoff.

“Every year, I say this year’s airshow is going to be better than before. Well, that really is going to be true. Especially after everything, everyone’s been through,” said Shop ‘N Save airshow sponsor Rich Haeflein.

The Blue Angels will be here with their full compliment of aircraft for the airshow May 29-30.