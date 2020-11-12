By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Butler County leaders are pleading with residents to help slow the spread of coronavirus as the county faces “rapidly increasing” COVID-19 hospitalizations and nursing home outbreaks.

Butler County’s Department of Emergency Services says leaders from school districts, hospital officials and the commissioners agreed that an “urgent call to action” was needed, so they teamed up to push an advertising and messaging campaign pleading with residents to wear a mask and avoid large gatherings.

NEW: Butler County Commissioners are issuing a call to action to the community to make good decisions. As cases rise, they want to make sure the hospital can handle the cases. Right now, commissioners say there is a staffing issue at the hospital too. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/rWJNd1G0pl — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) November 12, 2020

Their message, which is written in all upper case letters in a press release, is that now is not the time to let up on COVID-19 mitigation efforts. They’re asking residents to wear masks, avoid large gatherings and practice personal hygiene like washing hands and cleaning surfaces.

It ends with saying, “ONLY YOU CAN KEEP BUTLER COUNTY OPEN NOW!”

These leaders say staffing in the hospital, schools and businesses is becoming a challenge, and they’re hoping to avoid widespread school closures.

BREAKING —> Butler School Superintendent Brian White says the district is moving all elementary classes to remote starting Monday. The secondary school are already remote. The reason is staffing shortages due to quarantines and rising cases. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/5n63fHEzye — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) November 12, 2020

Butler Area School District Superintendent Brian White, citing staffing shortages, says the district is moving all elementary classes to remote starting Monday. The secondary school is already remote.

Leaders are now calling on residents to be proactive “to avoid any mandatory intervention.”

Nicole Ford will have more on this story on KDKA starting at 4 p.m.