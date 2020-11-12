CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reporting 366 More Cases And 5 More Deaths, Including A Patient In Their 20s
One of the places without power is Evans City Elementary School.
EVANS CITY (KDKA) – Around 3:00 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a utility pole in the 200 block of West Main Street, causing nearly 500 residents to lose power.

According to Butler County authorities, Evans City Elementary School is one of the areas affected by the power outage.

Seneca Valley School District announced that Evans City Elementary School and Evans City Middle School will operate on a two-hour delay.

First Energy has said they estimate power to be restored around 6:30 a.m.

