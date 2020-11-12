By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Costco is now requiring customers, even those with medical conditions, to wear face coverings.

In a letter sent to Costco members, the company says members, guests and employees will be required to wear a face mask or face shield. Those who don’t, except for children under 2, will be denied entry.

In Costco’s mask policy that has been in place since May, people with medical conditions that prevented them from wearing a mask were exempt. But now, Costco says if that’s the case, that shopper will have to wear a face shield.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees,” the letter to members reads.

In Pennsylvania, it is mandatory to wear a face mask in public, although there are some exemptions.