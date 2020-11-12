Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NASHVILLE (KDKA) – Dan + Shay can add another award to their trophy case.
The country music duo brought home the 2020 Country Music Awards award for Vocal Duo of the Year.
Dan Smyers, the Carnegie Mellon University graduate and Wexford native, is one half of the duo and they’ve had a pretty big 2020.
Last month, they won the CMA Award for “Duo of the Year” once again.
Also, in September, they won a third “Duo of the Year” award from the ACM Awards.
Dan + Shay were also nominated for three other awards for their song “10,000 Hours.” They were nominated for Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.
