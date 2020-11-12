By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – ICE Homeland Security Investigations officers raided a home in Brownsville as part of an operation aimed at arresting alleged child predators.

Across the U.S. and South America from Nov. 2-6, ICE says 113 alleged child predators were arrested in phase 7 of Operation Protected Childhood.

In partnership with law enforcement counterparts in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Panama, ICE targeted distributors and producers of child sexual abuse material.

Across the U.S., Homeland Security Investigations field offices executed 13 child exploitation-related search warrants and made nine arrests.

In Pittsburgh, a residential search warrant for the possession and distribution of child pornography was executed at a home in Brownsville.

Homeland Security Investigations Pittsburgh was investigating a suspect based on information provided by Kik, indicating the app had been used to distribute child pornography.

An ICE press release didn’t say if that raid led to an arrest.

According to ICE’s website, Homeland Security Investigations has “as broad legal authority to enforce a diverse array of federal statutes. It uses this authority to investigate all types of cross-border criminal activity.”

To report suspected child predators or any suspicious activity, you can call ICE’s toll-free hotline at 1-866-DHS-2ICE.