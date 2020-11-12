NEW YORK (AP/KDKA) — In a normal year, the newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class would have hit the stage and perform the well-known songs that made them famous and helped them enter the prestigious organization.

Not in 2020.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s all-star group was inducted Saturday night in a taped HBO special that told the stories of Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G. and the Doobie Brothers’ rise to fame and how acts like Nine Inch Nails, T. Rex and Depeche Mode heavily impacted the music industry and generations after them.

It’s been a good year for Nine Inch Nails — their induction comes two months after Trent Reznor, who grew up in western Pennsylvania, and Atticus Ross won their first Emmy for their musical contributions to the hit HBO series “Watchmen.” Reznor and Ross are also Oscar and Grammy winners, only needing a Tony to enter the esteemed EGOT club.

Rick Rubin, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Iovine, David Fincher, Mark Ronson and others spoke passionately about Nine Inch Nails’ influence on them and others.

“What a disoriented, strange year we find ourselves in. As I’ve been wrapping my head around Nine Inch Nails being welcomed in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I think I was most looking forward to the ceremony itself, where hopefully the whole camp, past and present, was going to get together and have a moment, and we’re all stuck in our little boxes here in our screens,” Reznor said. “But even now music’s always been the thing that keeps me going.”

The Rock Hall’s annual induction ceremony was originally supposed to take place in May at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, the city where the rock museum is located.

