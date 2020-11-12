Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MILLVALE, Pa. (KDKA) – SWAT officers were on the scene of a situation in Millvale Thursday morning.
The Millvale police chief says a woman in Evans City reported that a man was threatening to harm himself and others on North Avenue.
Through negotiations with the North Hills SERT, officers were able to get him out of the building without incident. The scene wrapped up around noon.
The man reportedly has warrants out of Evans City and will face charges.
There were no reports of injuries.
