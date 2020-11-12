By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Late Thursday morning a commonwealth court judge barred Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar from extending the deadline by three days to have more time to “cure” certain mail-in ballots.
It applies to voters who sent in ballots but failed to provide ID. Normally, voters get a chance to “cure” — or correct — that information after the election.
The deadline was Nov. 9., and Boockvar extended it to today. But the court ruled she didn’t have the authority to do so.
Democratic officials tell KDKA’s Jon Delano this impacts a handful of votes, and those ballots haven’t been counted. Joe Biden is leading in Pennsylvania by more than 53,000 votes.
