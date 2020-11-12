By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — For the third day in a row and the fourth day since last weekend, Pennsylvania is reporting a record-high number of new coronavirus cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,488 new cases of Coronavirus and 49 additional deaths Thursday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 248,856 since Tuesday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The health department is reminding Pennsylvanians that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the department says.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Nov. 5-11, is 331,492 with 25,702 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 50,997 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Wednesday. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,194.

There are 2,506,649 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is:

• Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

• Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

• Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

• Approximately 13% are ages 19-24;

• Approximately 36% are ages 25-49;

• Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

• Approximately 20% are ages 65 or older.

#COVID19 Update (as of 11/12/20 at 12:00 am):

• 5,488 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 248,856 total cases statewide

• 9,194 deaths statewide

The state Health Department numbers show there are 28,576 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 5,972 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 34,548 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 5,999 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,202 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

