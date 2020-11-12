Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man from Pittsburgh pleaded guilty to killing a 3-year-old boy.
Jamal Williams, of Arlington, will spend eight to 16 years in prison. Police say 3-year-old Major Troutman’s mother was dating Williams. She called 911 and told them her son fell off the bed.
Williams told Troutman’s mom that the two were wrestling and the boy’s injuries were an accident. Troutman died at Children’s Hospital on Valentine’s Day in 2018, eight days after being admitted.
Police determined Williams had assaulted Troutman in the past.
You must log in to post a comment.