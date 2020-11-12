CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reporting 366 More Cases And 5 More Deaths, Including A Patient In Their 20s
The suspects took money and electronics from the unlocked cars.
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Theft, Whitehall Borough Police Department

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WHITEHALL (KDKA) – Police in Whitehall are looking for the people responsible for stealing from unlocked cars.

According to police, the suspects stole from several unlocked cars on streets that run off of Stilley and Doyle roads.

They believe that the thefts took place between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on November 10 and the suspects took money and electronics from the cars.

Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 412-884-1100.

