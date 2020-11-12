Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WHITEHALL (KDKA) – Police in Whitehall are looking for the people responsible for stealing from unlocked cars.
According to police, the suspects stole from several unlocked cars on streets that run off of Stilley and Doyle roads.
They believe that the thefts took place between 1:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. on November 10 and the suspects took money and electronics from the cars.
Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 412-884-1100.
