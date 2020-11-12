By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Pennsylvania’s National Guardsmen have been on the frontlines.
On Thursday, state leaders urged the federal government to reauthorize Title 32.
It funds the National Guard and offers them certain protections so they can help with coronavirus needs in long-term care homes.
Title 32 also helps ease the financial burden on states where National Guard members are working.
“This is a job the National Guard never expected to have,” Lt. Col. Dr. Albert Fogle said. “We have responded over the years multiple times when the state had flooding, snow or trees down, but this has been a different and special call to our citizen soldiers to respond.”
Without the funding, the state would have to put the National Guard on “state active duty,” which limits the time they are able to serve.
You must log in to post a comment.