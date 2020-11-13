By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wiz Khalifa, Joe Gruscheky, Donnie Iris, and Andrew McCutchen were among those participating in a virtual concert from 412 Food Rescue in an effort to raise money for hunger relief.
The virtual concert was also a chance to celebrate neighbors being there for neighbors.
Gruscheky, Iris, and Wiz Khalifa were among the many performances those watching were treated to.
Meanwhile, former Pittsburgh Pirate Andrew McCutchen had a message for the community.
“Now, more than ever, people without convenient access to healthy food options are struggling,” McCutchen said. “As a community, we can band together to have a positive impact on those lives, to help them get through these that have hurt so many.”
Over the past five years, 412 Food Rescue has prevented more than 14 million pounds of fresh food from ending up in landfills and instead delivered it to those in need.
You must log in to post a comment.