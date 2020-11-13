Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Workers in Allegheny County are counting mail-in and absentee ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 6 on Friday.
They won’t release those results until the legal challenge by the Trump campaign is resolved.
On Saturday, workers will host a special meeting for the consideration of challenged ballots. It’s happening at the warehouse and will be streamed on the county’s Facebook page.
Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar said Friday that the canvass by counties of ballots cast is almost completed.
As of Friday midday statewide, about 40,000 of the approximately 100,000 provisional ballots issued on election have been counted or partially counted.
