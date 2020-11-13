By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Central Catholic’s playoff football game against McDowell was canceled Friday due to coronavirus concerns.

Central Catholic was set to play McDowell on Saturday in the PIAA quarterfinals. McDowell will now advance to the next round.

In a release on Friday, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says the school is moving to virtual learning starting Monday after a fourth person involved with the school tested positive for coronavirus. The diocese says students will return Dec. 1 unless otherwise noted.

“The cases appear to be independent of each other. There is no evidence of internal spread of the virus,” the diocese’s release said.

The school is suspending all athletic and extra-curricular activities that cannot be conducted virtually.

“We are thankful that we have been able to provide face-to-face instruction for nearly three months and we are fully prepared to provide quality instruction online,” said principal Brother Tony Baginski in a release. “We encourage our students to continue to follow social distancing guidelines and stay safe and healthy throughout the holiday and we look forward to welcoming them back after Thanksgiving break.”

Central Catholic’s football team won the WPIAL 6A championship last week.