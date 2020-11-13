CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Reports 4th Consecutive Day Of Record-Breaking Coronavirus Numbers
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools will return to fully remote learning next week as Coronavirus cases in the area continue to surge.

According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, district spokeswoman Ebony Pugh confirmed that all schools in the district would once again close.

On Monday, around 800 students returned to the classroom around the district. The school brought back students who are vulnerable and need to be in classroom to learn.

