Liberty Avenue was shut down in both directions Friday.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A person was seriously injured in a crash with a Port Authority bus Friday evening.

Pittsburgh Police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Liberty Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

According to police, first responders discovered a minivan had hit a Port Authority bus. They say the van’s driver was extricated and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

An operator and a passenger were the only people on the bus, police say, and the passenger was transported to be evaluated after complaining of a minor injury.

Liberty Avenue was closed in both directions.

Port Authority Police are investigating.

