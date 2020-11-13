By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A person was seriously injured in a crash with a Port Authority bus Friday evening.
Pittsburgh Police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 1600 block of Liberty Avenue.
According to police, first responders discovered a minivan had hit a Port Authority bus. They say the van’s driver was extricated and taken to the hospital in serious condition.
An operator and a passenger were the only people on the bus, police say, and the passenger was transported to be evaluated after complaining of a minor injury.
Pittsburgh first responders along side Port Authority Police responded to a minivan and bus collision on Liberty Avenue. https://t.co/uKZx8MksDi pic.twitter.com/IpbOz6HBFz
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) November 14, 2020
Liberty Avenue was closed in both directions.
Port Authority Police are investigating.
