By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – The region’s newest casino is set to open later this month.
Live! Casino Pittsburgh at Westmoreland Mall appears on track to open on November 24.
When it opens it will offer 750 slot machines, 30 table games, and a FanDuel Sportsbook.
There will also be a country-themed bar and several different dining options.
When the casino opens, they are going to require all guests to wear masks and be socially distanced.
They will also have temperature checks upon entrance.
