By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Marines Corps Reserve helped with a unique Toys For Tots delivery on Thursday.
Students and employees of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics along with Marine Corps reserves collected hundreds of holiday gifts and stuffed them into a King Air twin-engine plane to capacity.
The help is certainly needed at a time when a lot of local families will need holiday cheer.
“We’ve found a much greater need for families that are out of work due to the virus,” said Kevin Geppert of the U.S Marine Corps. “That and coming and finding out about the Toys for Tots program, we will still meet the demand and keep it going strong.”
Geppert also added that it’s the first time he’s seen Toys For Tots get a plane full of gifts.
They finished the day by thanking the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics for their generosity.
