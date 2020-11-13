By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — For the fourth day in a row and the fifth day since last weekend, Pennsylvania is reporting a record-high number of new coronavirus cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,531 new cases of Coronavirus and 30 additional deaths Friday.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 254,387 since Thursday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The health department is reminding Pennsylvanians that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the department says.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Nov. 6 and November 12 is 332,640 with 28,290 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 54,399 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Thursday. This is a record-high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,224.

There are 2,523,984 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 28,990 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,028 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 35,018 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 6,052 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,315 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

