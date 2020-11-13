PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A fugitive who has been on the run since 1971 has been arrested.

FBI Pittsburgh and Allegheny County Police announced Friday Leonard Moses had been arrested. He was wanted in the connection with the 1968 murder of Mary Amplo.

BREAKING—⁦@FBIPittsburgh⁩ & ⁦⁦@AlleghenyCoPD⁩ announce the arrest of wanted fugitive Leonard Moses. They say he’s responsible for the murder of Mary Amplo in 1968. He was arrested in Michigan yesterday. More at noon on ⁦⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/rXtOI503Qj — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) November 13, 2020

According to the FBI, in 1968 during the “Pittsburgh Riots” that happened after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, Moses and his friends allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at a home in Homewood. The woman inside the home at the time died.

Moses escaped custody while attending his grandmother’s funeral in Homewood in 1971, the FBI says. At that time, he was serving a life sentence for first degree murder after being convicted. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Moses after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid confinement.

Moses was arrested in Michigan on Thursday by FBI Detroit’s Fugitive Task Force.

“I hope this arrest brings some closure to the family members of Mary Amplo, who was killed back in 1968. Mr. Moses will now have to face justice for her murder,” says FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Michael Christman.

“Through our coordination with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office and our partners in Michigan, we were able to identify Mr. Moses using the FBI’s Next Generation Identification System. It’s these new advances in technology that the FBI must continue to identify and use to make sure those who commit crimes are brought to justice.”

They say after his escape, Moses assumed the identity of Paul Dickinson and since at least 1999 has been working as a traveling pharmacist in Michigan. The FBI says after his arrest earlier this year on Michigan state charges, his fingerprints were entered into a nationwide database. Those fingerprints matched the ones taken after his arrest in 1968.

Pending an extradition hearing and Michigan state charges, the FBI says he’ll be brought back to Pennsylvania.

