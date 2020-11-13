Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh is now sister cities with Glasgow, Scotland.
On Thursday, a virtual signing ceremony was held and the relationship was formalized.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said that the two cities have a lot in common, including both being situated on rivers, an industrial history, and a sharing of similar environmental and racial justice goals.
Pittsburgh currently has sister cities in 18 different countries.
