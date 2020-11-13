CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reporting 412 More Cases And 3 More Deaths
The virtual signing ceremony formalized a relationship between Pittsburgh and Glasgow.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The city of Pittsburgh is now sister cities with Glasgow, Scotland.

On Thursday, a virtual signing ceremony was held and the relationship was formalized.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said that the two cities have a lot in common, including both being situated on rivers, an industrial history, and a sharing of similar environmental and racial justice goals.

Pittsburgh currently has sister cities in 18 different countries.

