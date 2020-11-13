By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said he expects Ben Roethlisberger to come off the COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Tomlin said if he comes off the COVID-19 list, they’re going to have an extended walkthrough Saturday to help him prepare for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.
Tomlin said he anticipates Vince Williams also being available for Sunday.
Roethlisberger along with Jerald Hawkins, Jaylen Samuels and Vince Williams needed to isolate for five days and pass coronavirus tests throughout the week in order to be considered to play against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend.
Tight end Vance McDonald was placed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Roethlisberger and the other teammates were deemed to have “high risk” close contact with McDonald.
