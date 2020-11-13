By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Paint that can kill COVID-19 could be coming to a store shelf near you.

PPG (Pittsburgh Plate and Glass) is working with Corning Incorporated to get EPA approval on a paint that they say kills more than 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The testing of the paint revealed that it had a highly durable antimicrobial activity. That antimicrobial activity remained even after simulating six years of scrubbing.

“We strive to create innovations that make the world a better place,” said Wendell P. Weeks, chairman and chief executive officer, Corning Incorporated. “Our scientists have developed this unique paint additive using our highly engineered glass-ceramic technology. We are excited about the new lab results and look forward to working with our valued partner PPG.”

Corning is seeking PPG’s help in getting EPA approval for the paint product.

“PPG is proud to partner with Corning to continue innovating and creating solutions that address our customers’ greatest needs,” said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman, and chief executive officer. “We know that now more than ever, our customers are seeking multiple layers of protection as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Following registration with the EPA, we look forward to launching a paint product in the coming months that contains Corning Guardiant, providing customers with an additional safeguard from the Coronavirus in areas that pose a higher health risk.”

Research also found that the paint killed other bacterias with the same efficiency of 99.9%.

More information on the paint can be found on Corning Guardiant’s website.