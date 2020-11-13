CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reporting 412 More Cases And 3 More Deaths
The giant pickle ornament will be on display in EQT Plaza.
Filed Under:EQT Plaza, Local News, Picklesburgh, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The infamous 35-foot inflatable pickle that was a big part of Picklesburgh will have a new home — as the world’s largest pickle ornament as part of one of Pittsburgh’s holiday displays.

When the holiday display in EQT Plaza opens at 9:00 a.m. on November 27, the giant pickle ornament will be visible for all to see.

(Illustration by Gregg Valley)

The 35-foot inflatable pickle has been repurposed from what many will recognize and remember from Picklesburgh.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

For more information on the giant ornament and the holiday displays, click here.

