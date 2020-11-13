Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The infamous 35-foot inflatable pickle that was a big part of Picklesburgh will have a new home — as the world’s largest pickle ornament as part of one of Pittsburgh’s holiday displays.
When the holiday display in EQT Plaza opens at 9:00 a.m. on November 27, the giant pickle ornament will be visible for all to see.
The 35-foot inflatable pickle has been repurposed from what many will recognize and remember from Picklesburgh.
For more information on the giant ornament and the holiday displays, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.