By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 370 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 266 are confirmed from 1,318 PCR tests. There are 104 probable cases.
“New cases range in age from 1 year to 98 years with a median age of 43 years,” the Health Department reports. The dates of positive tests ranged from October 28 to November 13. They added that six of the positive tests are over a week old.
There have been 1,643 hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has reached 458.
There have been 19,499 total coronavirus cases among Allegheny County residents since the pandemic started.
The Allegheny County Health Department is asking residents to follow these guidelines to help control the spread:
- Pick up the phone when a Health Department case investigator calls and answer their questions;
- As we spend more time indoors around others, keep physical distance and wear masks;
- Avoid parties and gatherings, even among your family and friends.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic:
You must log in to post a comment.