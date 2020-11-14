Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steelers activated Ben Roethlisberger from COVID list. He is expected to start Sunday against Bengals. All 4 players were activated. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0w4LcHUOvV
— Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) November 14, 2020
The organization announced the news Saturday morning.
Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that he expected Roethlisberger would be cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Steelers also activated three other players: Jerald Hawkins, Jaylen Samuels and Vince Williams.
