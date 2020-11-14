CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Reports 4th Consecutive Day Of Record-Breaking Coronavirus Numbers
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Jerald Hawkins, Jaylen Samuels and Vince Williams have also been activated from the list.
Filed Under:Ben Roethlisberger, Jaylen Samuels, Jerald Hawkins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Vince Williams

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ben Roethlisberger has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, according to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The organization announced the news Saturday morning.

Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that he expected Roethlisberger would be cleared to play in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

RELATED STORIES

The Steelers also activated three other players: Jerald Hawkins, Jaylen Samuels and Vince Williams.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.

Comments