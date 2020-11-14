PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the pandemic continues, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank continues to see food insecurity issues across the area.

About 200 families were lined up for turkeys and all the Thanksgiving sides Saturday morning in Aliquippa. This is usually the food bank’s busiest time of the year and the COVID-19 pandemic has seen that need increase.

“We’ve just had so much help from the community helping us out with the need we are seeing that we’re prepared to meet whatever is coming,” food bank distribution manager Jordan Hartman said.

Clearview Federal Credit Union gave money to the food bank to get these meals to make this distribution possible.

“The numbers of food insecurity are growing, so we feel it’s our responsibility to step up and support our area,” Clearview Federal Credit Union Director of Engagement Erin Forrester said.

“They’re the reason we were able to purchase the turkeys for an event like this,” Hartman said while cars were loaded up.

The food bank said with partnerships and community donations, they are in good shape to keep up with demand as it increases across the holiday season.

“This is definitely a special event that we do, a turkey distribution like this. Our operations will be continuing and we will have lots of good food for the community,” Hartman said.

Between now and Thanksgiving, the food bank plans to have three drive up distributions and two home delivery events.

“That’s a new program the food bank started just because we see there is a lot of need for people that don’t have a vehicle or don’t have a mechanism to get out to our larger events,” Hartman said.

If you are not able to get to the distribution and need food this holiday season, visit the food bank’s website.