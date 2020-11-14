Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Washington Area Humane Society held a drive-thru pet food distribution Friday.
Families could pick up free packages of dog and cat food at the Humane Society on Route I-36.
All they asked was for families to stay in their cars and wear masks.
“We wanted to make sure our community and their pets were well feed for the holidays,” said Laura Fine, a volunteer and coordinator with the Washington Area Humane Society. “This was a team effort between donors, the community, staff and volunteers, so we’re just grateful to be able to help the community and their pets.”
The donations were thanks to Amazon, Centimark Corporation and the Dunlap family.
