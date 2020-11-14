By: KDKA-TV News Staff

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. (KDKA) — Students at Kiski Area High School will be learning remotely for a week after seven students and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

In a letter to parents from Friday, Superintendent Dr. Timothy Scott said that the high school will operate remotely from Monday, Nov. 16 through Friday, Nov. 20.

“Career Center Students will still report on the days they are scheduled to attend the CTC,” Dr. Scott said.

There has also been a positive test in a staff member at Kiski Area Upper Elementary School. The elementary school will stay open.

Dr. Scott said that the school district was following the guidance of the Pennsylvania Department of Health and urged families to contact the school nurse if they are showing symptoms or were in close contact with someone with a positive case.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

