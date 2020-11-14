By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All students at North Hills School District will be learning remotely around the Thanksgiving holiday in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Starting on Monday, Nov. 23, students will begin to attend class remotely. Students will attend remote classes on Nov. 23, Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 2, Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.

School will be out of session for North Hills students starting on Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Monday, Nov. 30 due to the Thanksgiving holiday, so students will not have classes during that time.

Sports and other extracurriculars will be not be affected, according to the school district.

“This temporary closure is to both preserve the Thanksgiving holiday for our families and to give us the best shot at consistent in-person instruction in December,” the district wrote in a letter to parents. “It will also ensure our students and staff are safe when we return to in-person instruction on Dec. 7.”

On Dec. 7, all schools will resume with hybrid learning, but the district said that could change depending on what guidance it receives from the Allegheny County Health Department.

The modality for the week of Nov. 16 could also be subject to change, the district said.

“Dr. Mannarino briefed the school board Thursday evening on these developments and the district is evaluating the situation based on the recommendations of the Allegheny County Health Department. At this time, we plan to remain Hybrid next week, however, we will be closely watching district cases over the weekend and into next week,” the district said in the letter.

