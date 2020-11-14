By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,551 new cases of Coronavirus and 50 additional deaths Saturday.

Today marks the highest number of new daily cases that the state has reported since the pandemic started. On Friday, the department had reported a new record of 5,531 new daily cases.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 259,938 since Friday’s report, according to the state’s data.

The health department is reminding Pennsylvanians that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the department says.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days, between Nov. 7 and November 13 is 366,928 with 30,437 positive cases, according to the Health Department. There were 52,408 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Friday.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has risen to 9,274.

There are 2,538,147 patients across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there are 29,296 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 6,074 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 35,370 cases. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 6,059 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 13,403 of total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: