PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold and frosty start, but today will be dry with sunshine and high temperatures nearing 50.
Rain showers arrive early Sunday and wrap up by around 12:00 p.m., so by the time the Steelers play at 4:25, it’ll be dry.
It’ll be a windy day with gusts around 40 to 50 mph and highs nearing 60 degrees.
There’s only going to be about 1/4″ of rainfall through the morning and early afternoon.
Behind the cold front, temperatures drop for the start of the work week where Monday we are dry and partly cloudy but highs only in the low to mid 40’s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be the same set-up temperature-wise where some areas may not even make it to the 40s, but one model is showing there is also the chance for a few flakes around overnight Tuesday, especially for places north.
