By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 527 new Coronavirus coronavirus cases, the highest positive number since the pandemic began.

“The continued increase in new COVID cases is beyond concerning. This past week, I joined with the chief medical officers of our region’s health systems to talk about our growing concerns,” said Dr. Debra Bogen, Director of the Health Department. “Despite our cautionary messages, the number of cases is continuing to increase rapidly. While we are better prepared today than when we first began seeing cases in March, we must still be proactive in reducing the spread of the virus.”

Cases ranged in age from 3-months-old to 104-years-old with a median age of 40.

The age group of cases by age are as follow:

0-4: 8

5-12: 15

13-18: 32

19-24: 78

25-49: 201

50-64: 111

65+: 82

Of the 527 new cases, 294 females tested positive and 233 males tested positive.

Since November 1, there have been 4,230 cases of COVID-19 and 24 deaths.

According to the Allegheny County COVID-19 Dashboard, 238,930 individuals have been tested and there have been 458 deaths in total.

Since the pandemic began, 1,643 people have been hospitalized with 414 requiring intensive care and 154 of those cases have required treatment with a ventilator.

The Allegheny County Health Department is asking residents to follow these guidelines to help control the spread:

Pick up the phone when a Health Department case investigator calls and answer their questions;

As we spend more time indoors around others, keep physical distance and wear masks;

Avoid parties and gatherings, even among your family and friends.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: