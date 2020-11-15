CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Reports Highest Daily Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Since Pandemic Started
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winds from today’s storms are creating a lot of work for first responders in Allegheny County.

As of 3:21 p.m. Sunday, the county said that crews were responding to five structures that had been damaged or that had collapsed as a result of the wind. They also said that 34 wires were down or were arcing.

“This wind is no joke,” the county’s official account tweeted.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments