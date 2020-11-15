Comments
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Winds from today’s storms are creating a lot of work for first responders in Allegheny County.
As of 3:21 p.m. Sunday, the county said that crews were responding to five structures that had been damaged or that had collapsed as a result of the wind. They also said that 34 wires were down or were arcing.
“This wind is no joke,” the county’s official account tweeted.
