Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Al Bundy

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Al Bundy was born in our care at Animal Friends after his mother arrived and turned out to be pregnant! Al is a very energetic, young bunny who will benefit from a family who can keep him active and on his toes. His larger-than-life personality and displays of excitement by jumping high in the air will certainly keep you entertained!

To find out more about how to adopt Al Bundy, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Baby & Chai

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Baby needs an understanding, loving family. She is a shy girl until she knows you. Once she knows you, Baby likes attention and loves to sit on your lap. She is energetic and playful.

Baby is a picky eater — but will steal human food if she can get it! She is house trained and good with other dogs.

To find out more about how to adopt Baby, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Chai is a young cat whose life started out with some challenges. He was found with an injured back leg. With a lot of TLC, his leg has healed, though he limps once in awhile.

Chai loves attention and is very affectionate. He loves it when someone stops by his cage to visit.

Chai is good with cats, dogs and kids. He is house trained and will make such a great cat for a wonderful home!

To find out more about how to adopt Chai, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24