By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the arm in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.
Police officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening in the 3500 block of Brighton Road.
Upon arrival, officers found a man who had a gunshot wound to his right arm.
Police applied a tourniquet to his arm before paramedics transported him to an area hospital.
The victim was last listed in stable condition.
Police say there were no other injuries or suspect descriptions and they are continuing to investigate.
