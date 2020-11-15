By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BROWNSVILLE (KDKA) — Five monuments honoring Fayette County natives who were lost in war were dedicated in Brownsville on Saturday.

The Brownsville Honor Roll committee dedicated the new memorial on Saturday.

Committee members say it’s a long term project to honor all who were lost in our nation’s conflicts.

“It has been a long process. I know people were anxious to see the reality of this monument, when we’ve been talking about it for five years. But it finally came to be and I’m very grateful for all the support we had. It was a lot of work. But it was truly a labor of love from everyone on the committee,” said Edith Zetty.

The memorial remembers all who attended Brownsville Area High School and made the ultimate sacrifice.