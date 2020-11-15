By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In response to a record-breaking day of coronavirus cases in Allegheny County, North Hills School District has alerted students that virtual learning will begin on Wednesday, November 8.

Originally, North Hills School District planned on beginning remote learning on Monday, November 23.

On Monday, students with last names beginning with letters A through L will attend school in-person and then on Tuesday, students with the last names beginning with letters M through Z will attend school in-person.

The district says these two days are to ensure students are able to gather their belongings and to receive material from their teachers for virtual learning.

Students are still scheduled to return to the classroom under a hybrid model on December 7.

The school district said in a letter, “If we want our schools to reopen on Dec. 7, it’s crucial, now more than ever, that our students, staff and families follow the guidelines we have in place in school when in the public. Please wear a mask and maintain a safe social distance from others.”