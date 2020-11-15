CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pennsylvania Reports Highest Daily Increase Of Coronavirus Cases Since Pandemic Started
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh SVU detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating missing 72-year-old Daniel Paytas.

Paytas is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He has white hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Paytas was last seen on Nov. 12 in Morningside. According to Pittsburgh Police, he visits Bloomfield regularly.

He is considered by detectives to be endangered.

If you know any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact SVU detectives at 412-323-7141.

