PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rain showers should start around 9:00 a.m. and will last until a little after 12:00 noon, so it should be dry when the Steelers play at 4:25 p.m.

It’ll be a windy day with gusts around 40 to 50 mph and high temperatures nearing 60 degrees.

Theres a Wind Advisory for the region from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

There’s only going to be about 1/4″ of rainfall through the morning and early afternoon.

Behind the cold front, temperatures drop for the start of the work week, where Monday we are dry and partly cloudy but high temperatures only in the low-to-mid 40’s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the same set-up temperature wise, where some areas may not even make it to the 40’s with the chance for some snow showers early Tuesday and then again early Wednesday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.