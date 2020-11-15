By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seneca Valley School District alerted students on Sunday that changes will be made to their learning model through January 4.

“Butler County is now in its second consecutive week of a “substantial” designation for COVID-19 transmission,” the letter read. “For this reason – and due to significant increases we are seeing in the public data – we will be adjusting our learning models for all.”

For students in kindergarten through 6th grade, all students will return to the “Cohort Learning Model” until a tentative date of January 4.

Students with last names beginning with A through L will attend in-person classes on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Students with last names beginning with M through Z will attend in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Each Friday, all students will learn remotely through online live streams.

Meanwhile, grades 11 and 12 will remain in fully remote learning in all classes beginning on Monday, November 16 through a tentative date of January 4.

Students at Ryan Gloyer Middle School and Seneca Valley Intermediate High School will remain in the “Cohort Learning Model” on Monday and Tuesday.

Last names beginning with A through L will be in school on Monday and then students with last names beginning with M through Z will be in school on Tuesday.

Beginning on Wednesday, all students in grades 7-12 will move to full remote learning through a tentative date of January 4.

Special education life skills students in all grades will attend school four days per week in either model and Butler County Area Vocational Technical School students will continue to be transported to BCAVTS.

With the adjustments, parents and guardians will be able to sign up for grab and go meals at school pick up sites on Fridays.

All activities and clubs will continue but only virtually.

Athletic activities will continue with adherence to health and safety protocols, but the district says it is subject to change and any sport that can be moved outside must do so.