Local Weather, Pittsburgh Weather, Severe Thunderstorm Warning

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for the Pittsburgh area.

The National Weather Service Pittsburgh said that Pittsburgh, Monroeville, Bethel Park, Plum, Indiana, Blairsville, Derry, Murrysville, Butler, Clarion, Kittanning, Brookville, Punxsutawney, Reynoldsville, Brockway, Oil City and Grove City were among the affected areas. It will stay in effect until 4 p.m.

KDKA’s Ray Petelin says wind gusts could be over 60 miles per hour and that hail might be a possibility.

NWS Pittsburgh originally issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area at 1:57 p.m. Sunday.

