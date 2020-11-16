By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh is kicking off its 21st annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive today.

Due to the pandemic, organizers say this year you can drop off your sweaters outside the front door of the museum.

They are looking for new and gently worn adult and children’s sweaters until Dec. 17.

The sweaters will then be distributed to non-profit agencies across the region. The nonprofit partners include: the Presbyterian Churches of the Tri-State Area, The Homeless Children’s Education Fund, and Community Human Services (CHS).

Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh Executive Director Jane Werner says, “For decades, Fred Rogers has been an invaluable resource for imparting lessons about giving and sharing to millions of children. It is important to continue the tradition of kindness by holding the sweater drive this year, albeit under difficult circumstances. The Sweater Drive allows us to support those in need in our Greater Pittsburgh neighborhood.”

Over the last 20 years, the sweater drive has collected more than 42,000 sweaters for the needy of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

For more information on the Sweater Drive, visit the museum’s website here.