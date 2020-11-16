BRIDGEVILLE (KDKA) — A local care center is dealing with a Coronavirus outbreak after dozens of residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

This outbreak is difficult for the The Bridgeville Rehabilitation and Care Center as they have nearly 150 residents and staff at their facility who have tested positive for the virus.

Two residents have died.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Feifer, because the center is affiliated with a large national organization, additional staff has been brought in on a temporary basis to help the center.

Dr. Feifer said once they learned the virus was at the center, they tested all of the residents and staff and will continue testing twice weekly until further notice.

They will also continue to follow the state’s health department’s recommendation on minimizing the spread of the virus.

Governor Tom Wolf will hold a media briefing later this morning to discuss how to strengthen support for long-term care facilities.

Stay with KDKA for the latest from this briefing for more on KDKA’s News at Noon.